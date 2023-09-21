ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $164.47 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, ICON has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $164.47 million and $7.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 967,224,573 coins and its circulating supply is 967,224,740 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 967,221,119.8431345 with 967,221,269.8498563 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17831954 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $6,832,827.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

