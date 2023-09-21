IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $24,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 89.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.67.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $455.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $506.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

