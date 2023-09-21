ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

Shares of IPA stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.45. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 35.22% and a negative net margin of 95.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

