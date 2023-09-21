India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $166.00

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.00), with a volume of 271611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.01).

India Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.24. The firm has a market cap of £151.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3,987.50 and a beta of 0.68.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

