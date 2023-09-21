InnovAge (INNV) & Its Peers Head to Head Review

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare InnovAge to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $688.09 million -$40.67 million -22.61 InnovAge Competitors $1.54 billion -$99.36 million 13.96

Profitability

InnovAge’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares InnovAge and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -5.91% -12.93% -7.17% InnovAge Competitors -145.45% -204.10% -19.27%

Risk & Volatility

InnovAge has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InnovAge and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge Competitors 10 153 309 0 2.63

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.12%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 98.31%. Given InnovAge’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

InnovAge competitors beat InnovAge on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. As of June 30, 2022, it served approximately 6,650 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

