Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Trading Down 0.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.82. 2,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.