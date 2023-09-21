Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Trading Down 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 985 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XTJL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 84.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

