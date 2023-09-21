Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
INO stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.61.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
