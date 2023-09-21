Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INO stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

