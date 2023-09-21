Insider Buying: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,400.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 317,573 shares in the company, valued at $489,062.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Dale Broadrick bought 1,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,810.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Dale Broadrick bought 500 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,445.00.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

BRTX stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $7.13.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.79. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 13,728.83% and a negative return on equity of 120.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

