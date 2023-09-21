Insider Buying: First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Buys 653 Shares of Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. purchased 653 shares of First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.02 per share, with a total value of $11,767.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,479 shares in the company, valued at $188,831.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First National Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. First National had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First National Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. First National’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First National by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 150,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First National during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First National during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

