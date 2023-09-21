Insider Buying: Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) CFO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Baker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kineta Stock Performance

Kineta stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Kineta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Get Kineta alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kineta

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kineta during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kineta during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kineta by 236.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kineta during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kineta during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kineta in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kineta

Kineta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kineta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kineta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.