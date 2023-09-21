Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $137,978.80 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

