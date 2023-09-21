Insider Selling: Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Major Shareholder Sells $112,560.30 in Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $112,560.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,593,785 shares in the company, valued at $84,821,237.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Down 3.7 %
IRON opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.
Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Disc Medicine Opco
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 12,203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000.
About Disc Medicine Opco
Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Disc Medicine Opco
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.