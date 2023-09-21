Insider Selling: Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Major Shareholder Sells $112,560.30 in Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $112,560.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,593,785 shares in the company, valued at $84,821,237.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Down 3.7 %

IRON opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 12,203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

