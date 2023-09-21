Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Director Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) Director John Thomas sold 3,333 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $72,992.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 479,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,492,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, John Thomas sold 3,334 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $83,316.66.

Genelux Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. Genelux Co. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genelux by 2,105.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter worth $82,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

