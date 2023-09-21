Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $40,104.96 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,574 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $24,267.46.

On Monday, July 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,029 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $58,903.33.

On Friday, June 30th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 57,873 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $604,194.12.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 574.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after purchasing an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,690,000 after purchasing an additional 866,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,314 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.