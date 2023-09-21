Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) CAO Sells $115,572.60 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $115,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,266,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,104,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 122.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.