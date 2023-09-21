Insider Selling: StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) CAO Sells $81,362.82 in Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CAO David Y. Park sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $81,362.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

StepStone Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of STEP stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

STEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in StepStone Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 441,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,491,000 after buying an additional 292,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in StepStone Group by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 221,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

