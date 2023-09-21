Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells 1,082 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,130.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 15th, Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $106,133.38.
  • On Monday, July 17th, Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.74.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

