Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $161.30

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $161.30 and last traded at $163.08, with a volume of 48372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

Get Insulet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.18 and a 200-day moving average of $274.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.