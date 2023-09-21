International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of International Distributions Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.00.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. International Distributions Services has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.00.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

