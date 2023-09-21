International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,836 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $25,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,953,000 after purchasing an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of IFF opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.