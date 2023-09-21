Internet Computer Trading Up 0.4% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00011033 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $14.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00027994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,132,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,942,660 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

