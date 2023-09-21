Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Position Lifted by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ QQQM traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.99. 252,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,235. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

