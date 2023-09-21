Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Decreased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.6% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $228,207,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $364.54 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

