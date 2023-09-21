Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 53.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 46,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.5% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

