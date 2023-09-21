Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) is First PREMIER Bank’s 4th Largest Position

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises 4.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 6.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHDG. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 616,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 480,090 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Shares of PHDG stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

