Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Position Trimmed by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises about 0.8% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Verde Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.26. 8,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $83.37.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

