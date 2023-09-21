Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 158,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 99,108 shares.The stock last traded at $80.98 and had previously closed at $81.77.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,277,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,002,000 after purchasing an additional 903,980 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after purchasing an additional 645,429 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 266,932 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,393,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

