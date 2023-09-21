IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.78 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $405.70 million and $5.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005672 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000114 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
