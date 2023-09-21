iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Cut by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 254,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.27. 14,819,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,170,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.91 and a one year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

