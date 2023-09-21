iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $92.09

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.09 and last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 1041944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.77.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
