iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $92.09

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.09 and last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 1041944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.