iShares Biotechnology ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 12,537 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 294% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,184 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $124.63 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after acquiring an additional 71,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

