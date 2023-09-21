iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Stake Reduced by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 407.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CMBS stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.