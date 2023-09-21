iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.0% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVV opened at $442.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

