iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

