iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Raised by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1,782.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,114 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

