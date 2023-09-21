iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.25

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 175365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,188,000 after purchasing an additional 458,345,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after acquiring an additional 664,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,407,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,636 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

