iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

