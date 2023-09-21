iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWM opened at $179.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

