iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $464.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,411. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $503.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.61. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

