iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Lowered by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 140,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 197.0% during the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,570,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $110.36. 702,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,877. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4606 per share. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

