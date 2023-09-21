iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Lifted by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,854,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,886. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $214.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.65 and its 200-day moving average is $198.40.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
