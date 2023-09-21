iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Lifted by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $204.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.40. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $214.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

