iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Reduced by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 164,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $69.64. 222,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,935. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

