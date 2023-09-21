iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Lowered by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,876,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,427,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,125.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 197,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $111.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

