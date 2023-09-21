iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 462,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $104.51. The company had a trading volume of 976,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,062. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.