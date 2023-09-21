iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stake Increased by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 32.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 274,895 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 79,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 322,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. 139,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,479. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

