IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

