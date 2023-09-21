Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.00.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $152.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

