James Michael Matlock Sells 914 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $18,499.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, James Michael Matlock sold 758 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $19,563.98.

Toast Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.71. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Toast by 99,668.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Toast by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Toast by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

